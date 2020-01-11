mit-admits-it-made-‘significant mistakes’-by-taking-jeffrey-epstein-donations

January 11, 2020 | 12: 26am

Several top MIT officials have admitted they “made significant mistakes of judgment” by taking $850,000 in donations from Jeffrey Epstein in a relationship that was “more extensive and lasted longer than has been publicly reported,” an internal report said.

MIT asked the law firm Goodwin Proctor to conduct the internal “fact-finding” review, which was released Friday, to “understand the origins, nature and extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to MIT and learn from them,” President L. Rafael Reif said in an email to the MIT community.

The report found that Reif “was not involved” and “had little knowledge” of MIT’s acceptance of the gifts from a convicted sex offender.

Goodwin Proctor’s findings also show that Epstein, who staffers called “Voldermort,” made 10 donations to MIT totaling $850,000 between 2002 and 2017. All but $100,000 of it was donated after the pedophile’s 2008 conviction.

Post-conviction donations were solicited by Professor Seth Lloyd and Media Lab Director Joichi Ito, who resigned in September after news broke in August about the MIT donation scandal.

Lloyd also received a personal gift of $60,000 from Epstein that was not recorded by MIT or included in the $850,000 total.

MIT’s executive committee wrote in a statement members were particularly disturbed by the extent of Lloyd’s interactions with Epstein; they asked Reif to weigh potential “disciplinary measures.”

Epstein had also claimed to have coordinated millions of dollars in MIT donations made by others, including Bill Gates and Leon Black — but the report found no evidence to support Epstein’s claim.

“We did not find any evidence that the money donated by Gates or Black actually was Epstein’s money — that is, there is no evidence that Gates and Black acted to ‘launder’ Epstein’s money,” the report said.

The report did find that R. Gregory Morgan, former MIT vice president and general counsel, Jeffrey Newton, former vice president for resource development, and Israel Ruiz, executive vice president and treasurer, approved Epstein’s 2013 donation and essentially created an “informal framework” to accept future Epstein donations.

“The revelations that MIT had a donor relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, have deeply shaken the MIT community,” MIT’s executive committee wrote in its statement reacting to the findings of the report.

Epstein also reportedly made nine visits to the MIT campus.

“The Committee is disappointed by the errors in judgment in accepting donations from Epstein and in keeping them secret,” the report said.

In exchange for his high donations, MIT once gifted Epstein with a grapefruit-sized, 3-D-printed marble.

MIT said it will donate $850,000 to a charity that benefits survivors of sexual abuse.

MIT is not the only school to receive scrutiny for its relationship with the convicted pedophile. Harvard accepted $8.9M from the pedophile financier — and the billionaire once gave $50K to Stanford University.

A Brown University fundraising director that previously worked at MIT was placed on leave amid claims he helped cover up Epstein’s connections to MIT — but he later claimed he followed all fundraising rules.