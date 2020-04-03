🔥'Mistake' not to prepare mass testing for coronavirus, senior government adviser admits🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

It was a “mistake” for the UK not to invest in mass community testing prior to the coronavirus outbreak despite warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO), a senior government adviser has said.

The WHO previously warned UK ministers as well as Public Health England (PHE), the Cabinet and Department of Health officials that community testing could slow the spread of a pandemic.

Officials “did not discuss” the need for mass testing because they believed a new strain of influenza would be next to hit the UK, said Professor Graham Medley, chairman of SPI-M, official government advisers for infectious diseases,

He told the Telegraph it “may have been a mistake” not to follow the WHO’s advice.

He admitted Government modellers were unable to keep track of the virus’ spread.

“The current problem is based upon the face that we didn’t invest in preparedness before all this happened,” he said.

“Mass public testing has never been our strategy for any pandemic that I’m aware of.”

PHE has faced criticism over its failure to set up laboratories across the UK that would have allowed NHS staff to get virus tests.

Around 2,000 of the 1.2 million NHS staff have been tested for coronavirus so far – working out to just one in around 600.

The Government said on Thursday that it hopes to have capacity to test 100,0000 people each day for coronavirus by the end of April. Germany is already testing around 70,000 a day.

According to Professor Medley much of the government’s failure to commit to community testing comes down to the fact that officials were comparing the virus to the seasonal flu which doesn’t require mass testing.

He added that PHE was “central to the whole thing”.

“In hindsight I would have brought in 200 more laboratory roles in October,” said the professor.

The WHO had previously advised countries to prepare mass testing in 2005 in response to the bird flu.

A PHE source said it doesn’t “own the pandemic plan” and claimed outbreak prep was in the hands of the Department of Health and the Cabinet.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.