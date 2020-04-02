Missouri unemployment claims more than double as stay-home orders take hold

No cars travel on a stretch of Interstate 64 near the Saint Louis Zoo at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, [email protected]

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri unemployment claims last week more than doubled from an already staggering surge, rocketing up to 104,230 as the nation’s workforce reels from the effects of social distancing meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.In Illinois, initial claims leaped to 178,133 last week, up 56% from the 114,000 claims filed for the week ending March 21. Nationally, the unprecedented economic shutdown sent unemployment numbers crashing through another weekly record, with 6.6 million people filing for jobless benefits. The week before, 3.3 million people had filed for unemployment, already a staggering increase from what had been a humming job market. A year before, just around 211,000 people had filed for unemployment, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.In Missouri, weekly claims had been running between 3,000 and 5,000 for much of the year before shutdowns and stay-home orders prompted employers to begin shedding workers as the nation hunkers down for another month or more to fight the virus. The state’s claims shot up to 42,200 the week of March 21, according to numbers released by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Thursday.As stay-home orders in Missouri’s large metro areas issued the weekend of March 21 began taking effect last week, claims in the state rose 146 percent.And though staggering, the numbers could still only a piece of the story. Unemployment offices have been swamped by the flood of workers applying at once. Some out-of-work people have told the Post-Dispatch they’ve been on hold for days to file a claim. Missouri has one of the least generous unemployment programs in the country, covering only 20 weeks of benefits, one of only nine states that reduced the coverage from what most states offer — 26 weeks — after the Great Recession. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has tried multiple times to cut them even further. Moreover, Missouri’s maximum benefit is $320 per week for many workers, and even less for anyone who makes under $32,000 a year.The massive relief package Congress and President Donald Trump approved last week will add $600 a week onto each state’s unemployment payouts through July 31.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

“It’s just crazy. I feel like I’m in a dream. I feel like I’m in one of those movies.”

Gov. Mike Parson also said Wednesday that he won’t be designating grocery workers as first responders, as some unions called on him to do.

For thousands of workers in St. Louis — and millions around the country — there is no ‘working from home.’ There’s just no more work.

No cars travel on a stretch of Interstate 64 near the Saint Louis Zoo at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, [email protected]