missouri-students-push-legislation-to-ban-e-cigarettes-in-schools

Surrounded by about 100 custom flavor juices, Mallory Immethun, 20, vapes while awaiting customers at Stella Blues Vapors in Fenton on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. The St. Louis County Council voted on Tuesday to ban the sale of tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery systems to anyone under the age of 21 beginning in December. Immethun, who began smoking cigarettes at 17 and began vaping at 18, will escape the ban as she turns 21 in November. “Looks like I’ll have to get another sign,” said owner John Burns. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — When he goes to Sonic after choir on Thursdays, Lucas Corbin knows to expect the scent of mixed-berry vape pods.”You can smell it. Its presence is there,” he said. “We all see it.”Corbin, a student at Nevada High School in Nevada, Missouri, explained his opposition to his peers’ vaping and e-cigarette habits at a House committee hearing Tuesday. He talked about seeing a spike in vaping at school and among his friends. One was even hospitalized.”We do not need to be known as the generation that began vaping,” Corbin said.He and other students were in the Capitol to support legislation intended to curb Missouri students’ use of e-cigarettes. The House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education heard testimony on two proposals, both sponsored by Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles.One would ban vaping on public school property and buses. The other would require the State Board of Education to update state standards on health and physical education to include information about vapor products.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers e-cigarettes unsafe for children, teenagers and young adults. Almost all aerosol used in e-cigarettes contains nicotine, which is highly addictive, but can also contain cancer-causing chemicals and toxic heavy metals.Over 2,600 people nationwide have been hospitalized because of vaping-related lung injuries, which officials have linked to vitamin E acetate and tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. There are at least 60 confirmed deaths, including two in Missouri.Some school districts already prohibit vaping products, and Wood said the idea for the statewide ban came from students.”They intelligently made the choice to try and do bills that didn’t have the controversy, but would make a difference,” he said.Other states are moving forward with more aggressive crackdowns. Nebraska and Iowa are considering laws to raise the minimum age for vaping to 21, among other restrictions. That would bring them in line with federal policy. Other states have banned flavored vaping products temporarily or permanently.In October, Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri officials rolled out a public education campaign intended to discourage vaping. At the time, Parson said he’d leave the question of regulation up to the Legislature.At Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, asked Wood about the underlying public policy justification of his proposals. Wood said a ban in schools was about “making a statement to the public.”Allowing students to vape without a penalty — and not caring enough to make it part of the law — sends the wrong message, he said.”It’s setting an example for the students that this may be okay,” Wood said.Some testimony Tuesday described vaping as an epidemic and a plague, which echoes the U.S. Surgeon General’s and FDA’s warnings about e-cigarette use among young people. The students came with facts to support the rhetoric.”Rather quickly, vaping and e-cigarette use has skyrocketed,” said Eden Fisher, a junior at Nevada High School. “It is evident everywhere, predominantly in the school system.”She cited statistics from the CDC, which estimate that the number of young people using e-cigarettes jumped to around 3.6 million in 2018 from 2.1 million in 2017. About one in 10 Missouri high schoolers use e-cigarettes, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, a nonprofit advocacy organization.Fisher also talked about the consequences of addiction, which she called “a negative form of learning.” She explained that early exposure to nicotine alters brain chemistry, making it difficult for people to evaluate situations rationally and to control their impulses, emotions and behaviors.”In simpler terms: the important aspects necessary to be human,” Fisher said.Health care and school organizations also went on record in support of both measures. Lobbyists for BJC Healthcare, CoxHealth, the Missouri School Boards’ Association and the Missouri Association of School Administrators all spoke in support. No one spoke in opposition.Heidi Sutherland, representing the Missouri State Medical Association, said its members, who are physicians from around the state, have a policy against flavored vaping products.”They do acknowledge that vapor products can help people quit smoking who are already addicted and are using tobacco products like cigarettes,” she said. “But they want to keep it out of the hands of minors as much as possible.”

