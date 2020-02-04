Missouri paid out more than $24 million for lawsuits last year

Correctional officer trainees pin on their new badges during a Missouri Department of Corrections graduation ceremony March 29, 2019, at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Jessica Hays (center) pins the new badge on her uniform. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

JEFFERSON CITY — Lawsuits against the state cost Missouri taxpayers at least $24.2 million in 2019, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office.The figure is down from the prior two years, but remains a vexing issue for lawmakers who are drafting the state budget and cannot count on that money to pay for items like schools and social services.In 2018, the total paid out of the state’s Legal Expense Fund was $28.8 million, compared to $25 million in 2017.“The amount paid out by the LEF is trending down, and we’re working to ensure that the trend continues down to protect taxpayers and the LEF,” said Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle.As part of a 2017 effort to boost transparency, former Attorney General Josh Hawley began reporting a monthly tally of how much the state has paid out in legal expenses to people who have sued the state.Many of the big ticket payouts stem from employee discrimination and harassment cases brought against the Missouri Department of Corrections.In fact, the most recent monthly report of the fund shows former prison worker Ana Barrios and her legal team receiving checks worth a total of $439,000 after she won a lawsuit last year over sexual harassment allegations.Barrios was hired in September 2014 as a probation and parole assistant at the Kansas City Community Release Center. She was promoted to a corrections officer in September 2015, when the facility was renamed the Kansas City Re-Entry Center and turned into a minimum-security prison.During the trial, Barrios said she was called “bitch,” “whore” and other derogatory names by co-workers.Schmitt’s office said his duty is to get the best outcome for Missouri taxpayers.“When we analyze a case and determine that it is a defensible case, in most instances we’re going to proceed to trial and try that case,” Nuelle said.But, Nuelle added that Schmitt would be open to reforms that could slow down the amount of money going to plaintiffs.Among ideas that have been suggested is making each state department responsible for paying out the penalties in order to make agencies more accountable.“The Attorney General’s Office would be supportive of reforms that are aligned with good judgment and are designed to improve the system and protect taxpayers,” Nuelle said.Although the total payout was down for 2019, it could skyrocket in 2020.The state still hasn’t paid out $113.7 million to 13,000 current and former correctional officers who won a class-action case in Cole County over unpaid overtime.The bill for that case has grown by at least $12 million while the state appeals.In all, the monthly report notes that the state could be liable for up to as much as $462 million due to contested demands against the fund. However, that number could be far lower if the state wins those cases.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.

Anthony Conner, 17, was jailed on robbery charges for the Jan. 10 crime.

James Kempf killed himself when police tried to take him into custody in Arkansas.

Correctional officer trainees pin on their new badges during a Missouri Department of Corrections graduation ceremony March 29, 2019, at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Jessica Hays (center) pins the new badge on her uniform. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com