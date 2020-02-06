Missouri, Illinois governors pass the marijuana test

Matthew Prater smokes a marijuana cigarette in his O’Fallon home on Friday Oct. 18, 2019. Prater is one of 13,500 people across Missouri have received state-issued cards that allow them to posses and use marijuana for medical use. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Troy Stolt

The reefer report card is out, and the governors of Missouri and Illinois both passed — one with flying colors.This week, NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) released its 2020 Gubernatorial Scorecard, which assigns a standard letter grade to governors based upon their 2019 comments and voting records regarding marijuana policy.According to NORML: “The Parson administration has overseen the establishment of the state’s medical cannabis access program …”The report noted that Parson declined to take a stance on recreational marijuana, saying only that he was “sure there’s going to be discussion about that in the future …”Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker aced the test, grabbing an “A.” (There appears to have been no extra-credit work available to get an “A .”)Said NORML of Pritzker: “Governor Pritzker is the first elected official to ever sign comprehensive, adult-use marijuana legalization into law. (Similar laws in other states had all been enacted via voter initiative).”Pritzker also was credited for expunging low-level marijuana convictions and decriminalizing home cultivation by adults.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

She spent two years at KMOV after stints in Indiana, California and mid-Missouri.

Hulsey, a St. Francis Borgia High grad, takes over the big chair on Saturday and Sunday mornings. She will continue to report during weekday mornings.

Herb Foerster Sr., former aquatic house chief, died Sunday at age 89. He cared for Siegfried, one of the zoo’s biggest-ever stars, from 1961 to 1970.

A Florissant native and Mizzou grad, Jim Castillo will anchor weather segments during afternoon and evening newscasts on weekdays and Saturday.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Adams will be at the Teen Center for Excellence in Ferguson to give away 50 free center memberships to teens who attend.

The church has been named to the National Register of Historic Places for its significance in LGBT history. A formal ceremony is scheduled for June 13.

Matthew Prater smokes a marijuana cigarette in his O’Fallon home on Friday Oct. 18, 2019. Prater is one of 13,500 people across Missouri have received state-issued cards that allow them to posses and use marijuana for medical use. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com