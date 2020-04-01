Missouri coronavirus cases top 1,500, St. Louis-area death toll rises to 12

Signs stating the patio is closed at Sasha’s Wine Bar on DeMun, seen Tuesday, March 31, 2020, keeps people from congregating outside the restaurant in close-knit areas. Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

Hillary Levin

ST. LOUIS — State health officials reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri on Wednesday, as the death toll from the disease rose to 12 in the St. Louis region. Missouri cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,581 Wednesday, including 18 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. More than half of the state’s cases are from the St. Louis region. The latest counts from local health officials Wednesday afternoon included: St. Louis County: 547 cases, five deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital who was in her 60s. St. Louis: 195 cases, one death, Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis.

St. Charles County: 103 cases, four deaths.Jefferson County: 39 cases.Franklin County: 18 cases. St. Clair County: 43 cases, 2 deaths.Madison County: 16 cases. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

