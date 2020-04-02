Missouri coronavirus cases surpass 1,800 total, Illinois reaches nearly 7,700

Missouri health officials reported 1,834 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 1,581 the previous day, an increase of 253 people. The state also reported another death, for a total of 19 caused by the disease.Jefferson County reported its first death from the virus, a woman in her 80s.Illinois health officials, meanwhile, reported 715 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 7,695. Officials also reported 16 new deaths, for a total of 157 in the state.In Illinois, 43,656 people have been tested for the virus.

