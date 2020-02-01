Missouri Botanical Garden Orchid Show starts Saturday

Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters a group of orchids for the 2019 Orchid Show.Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Saturday through March 22; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5 with garden admission; free for members • More info mobot.org/orchidshowBack with a “Mayan-inspired” theme, the annual Orchid Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden will showcase one of the world’s largest orchid collections. This year, members of the American Institute of Floral Designers will present moss-covered mannequins donning lavish botanical headdresses alongside vibrant blooming orchids and tropical flora of Mesoamerica. On Feb. 13 and March 5, the garden will host Orchid Nights, when guests can take in live music and sample libations from local breweries, wineries and distilleries. ($20; $15 for members). By Cole Sawyer

MoBOT Orchid show begins

A ray of sun hits the petals of a Phalaenopsis hybrid orchid on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, as Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters all the plants for the 2019 Orchid Show display there. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

A ray of sun hits the petals of an orchid at the 2019 Missouri Botanical Garden show.Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Sunshine illuminates the petals of an orchid on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Sunshine illuminates the petals of an orchid on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Sunshine illuminates the petals of an orchid on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

A yellow (Laeliocattleya canariensis) orchid hangs high on display on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, as Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters all the plants for the 2019 Orchid Show display there. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters all the plants on display on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, for the 2019 Orchid Show there. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters a group of orchids for the 2019 Orchid Show. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Dave Schmidt, a floral display assistant at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters a group of orchids on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, for the 2019 Orchid Show as an orchid catches some sunlight. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters a group of orchids for the 2019 Orchid Show.Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

MoBOT Orchid show begins

Sunshine illuminates the petals of an orchid on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

St. Louis Post-DispatchEvery week, we feature a St. Louis-area home to showcase. Don’t miss a single one.

The 3,000 square-foot atrium ranch home in Chesterfield where Deborah Link lives with her husband, Steve, is akin to a museum of her creativity.

Researchers have figured out which plant species bumblebees prefer to include in their diets.

You spent the holidays binging on HGTV, and now visions of shiplap accent walls and freestanding soaking tubs are dancing through your head. Don’t let your desire to upgrade your…

• Set aside time to sharpen pruning tools now to prepare for the busy weeks to come.

It’s a fork…it’s a chopstick…it’s fusionstix!

Todd Simms, a horticulturist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, waters a group of orchids for the 2019 Orchid Show.