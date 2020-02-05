Missouri auditor refers whistleblower tip to ethics commission, attorney general

In this May 2011 photo, then-Rep. Ward Franz, R-West Plains, discusses legislation in the Missouri House Chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Franz is no longer the state’s director of the Division of Tourism, it was announced in October 2019. (AP Photo/Kelley McCall)

Kelley McCall

JEFFERSON CITY — The state auditor’s office has referred a whistleblower complaint lodged against the former director of the Division of Tourism to the Missouri Ethics Commission and the attorney general’s office.The referrals came nearly three months after Ward Franz, the former director of tourism, resigned after the auditor’s office and the Department of Economic Development began investigating whether Franz violated state ethics rules.In Jan. 21 referral letters, the auditor’s office said Franz admitted to the Department of Economic Development that he accepted baseball tickets from an active state vendor.The vendor in question was H&L Partners, which at the time was the state tourism division’s contracted advertising agency. The company has an office in St. Louis.The referrals include copies of two tickets for a June 22 game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. A purchase order attached to the referrals shows a $430 price tag for the two seats.In the referrals, the auditor’s office also attached copies of a late March 2019 email chain showing H&L executive Mark Schaeffer discussing the purchase of baseball tickets at $450 per ticket.Because of the price differences, the auditor’s office believes Franz attended two baseball games.On April 3, the state asked for bids from companies interested in working as the tourism division’s marketing agency, according to documents attached to the referral letters. The contract had belonged to H&L Partners.Schaeffer signed a contract amendment, dated May 20, with the state, extending the group’s contract from July 1 through August, according to a copy of the amendment.Maggie Kost, spokeswoman for the Department of Economic Development, which oversees the tourism division, said the advertising contract had to be rebid in 2019.”We had an annual contract with H&L, with the option to renew up to three times. We had already renewed three times, so the contract had to be rebid,” she said in an email. “It went through the state’s procurement process and was awarded to Osborn and Barr.”Records show the state on June 14 chose Osborn & Barr Communications Inc. for tourism advertising services, replacing H&L. That contract started July 1 and expires at the end of June, with a renewal option.According to state records, the tourism division paid H&L $6.8 million last fiscal year for advertising services, and has paid the company $4.5 million in the current fiscal year.In the auditor’s Jan. 21 letter to the attorney general’s office, Mary Johnson, chief of investigations for Auditor Nicole Galloway, said that the office found the whistleblower complaint against Franz credible.She said Franz’s acceptance of tickets from an active vendor violated Gov. Mike Parson’s executive order on ethics that he issued in 2018.Franz was a top aide to Parson when Parson was lieutenant governor. When Parson became governor in 2018, he named Franz director of the Division of Tourism. Franz is also a former state representative, from West Plains.Galloway, a Democrat, is running against Parson, a Republican, for governor this year.Franz, when reached by phone Wednesday, declined to comment. Schaeffer could not immediately be reached for comment.A spokesman for Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the office was reviewing the referral.Liz Ziegler, director of the ethics commission, which enforces state conflict of interest law, could not comment on the specific referral.

