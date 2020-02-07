Missouri attorney general says releasing transcripts is a felony. Auditor releases them anyway

Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway explains why she has launched a special task force to monitor the financial health of Missouri’s rural hospitals during an interview withe business reporter Samantha Liss on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the Post-Dispatch. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — Auditor Nicole Galloway on Thursday released 444 pages of documents connected to her audit of then-Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office — even though current Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s staff said the release of some of the records would constitute a felony.Schmitt alleges that Galloway broke the law by releasing transcripts of interviews with witnesses used by Galloway to investigate Hawley. The accusation, which the auditor’s office said seemed like a “veiled threat,” is buried in the back pages of Galloway’s Thursday report. Correspondence between the two state agencies illustrate the behind-the-scenes acrimony that surrounded Galloway’s review.The audit found Hawley’s political consultants likely met with his taxpayer-paid staff 11 times before Hawley launched his U.S. Senate campaign in 2017, that some staff did not follow office policy on the use of personal cell phones, and that Hawley’s office didn’t keep proper records for his use of a state-owned vehicle.Galloway, a Democrat, began the audit after Hawley, a Republican, resigned in January 2019 after being elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, also a Republican, was appointed attorney general after Hawley’s election.Galloway’s audit staff interviewed former Hawley Chief of Staff Evan Rosell, former Hawley aide Michael Martinich-Sauter, and former aide Daniel Hartman, who managed Hawley’s attorney general campaign in 2016.The attorney general’s office received a draft of the audit on Dec. 12, according to a letter sent to the auditor’s office on Dec. 31 by the attorney general’s general counsel Johnathan Hensley.The draft included “complete and unredacted interview transcripts and written responses.” Hensley said that an auditor’s office official said previously that interview transcripts would be considered audit work papers, and thus closed from public record.Their release, Hensley said, violates state law and professional regulations, and discourages witnesses from testifying. “These confidentiality provisions serve important state interests by encouraging state agencies and state employees to cooperate fully and freely in state audits,” he wrote in the letter.Hensley said then that the auditor’s office had cited no legal authority to publish the transcripts.”The only attempted explanation involved a vague notion of ‘transparency,’ though your staff also conceded that this action would be unprecedented in the history of the SAO (state auditor’s office).”On Jan. 7, auditor’s office general counsel Paul Harper responded, saying what is included in an audit is up to the discretion of the office. Anything not included in an audit is considered an “audit work paper” and thus closed under Missouri law, he said.”What records are made part of the audit is a matter of audit discretion, subject to restrictions on records that are confidential by law,” Harper said. “Your letter appears to be a continuation of the pattern to delay and control this audit, and seems to include a veiled threat against the auditors working on this audit.”During an Oct. 3 deposition of Hartman, the Hawley aide, Hartman’s attorney, Brent Haden, repeatedly asked whether a transcript of the audit would be made public. Hartman currently works in Hawley’s senate office.”So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” Haden asked.Joel Anderson, attorney for the auditor’s office, said: “If the transcript or portions of it are attached to the audit report, those will be public.””A lot of what the auditor does gets press coverage,” Haden said later. “In particular, what we may talk about here today may,” he said, wondering whether the office would release the transcripts to “the press” if asked.”What is my assurance from the auditor’s office that this is going to be about doing their job, rather than about pursuing some political agenda?”Haden then repeated his worry about the audit becoming a “politicized event.””What does ‘politicized’ mean? Will it be public? Well, an audit is public,” Anderson said.Hartman, during the deposition, said he used personal email to communicate with attorney general’s office staff and political consultants. He said staff met with Hawley’s political consultants during normal business hours.Haden objected to questions about whether Hartman discussed retaining private emails under state open-records laws.Hartman said one of the consultants, Timmy Teepell, asked him what he thought about handling intergovernmental affairs for the office. Hartman described Teepell’s guidance as “purely advisory in nature and that I was free to disregard it, and, in fact, in large part, I did.”The auditor’s office asked Rosell, the former chief of staff, about how he communicated with Hawley.”Yeah, sometimes we would text, kind of short, you know, Are you coming in? Are you coming in today? Are you available for a phone call later on?” Rosell said.When asked how he communicated with staff, Rosell said: “And then there were odd, you know, certain instances where private e-mail was used, and, but that wasn’t, certainly, the bulk of, I think, our communications.”He also said conversations with political consultants never involved campaign talk.”Campaign — no discussion, ever, of campaign or that — that sort of strategy or anything like that,” Rosell said.

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

