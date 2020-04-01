“Mission Impossible” 7 and 8 Schedule Going To Be Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak- Here Are The Updates!!!

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 have both been announced recently !!

Both the movies will film back-to-back under returning director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two spy films.

When Is It Out?

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 were set to release on 23rd July 2021 and 5th August 2022, respectively.

From Left: Simon Pegg (Benji Gunn), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Tom Cruise, and Ving Rhames(Luther Stickell). Credit: Paramount Pictures.

But sadly, due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, it seems that both the movies are going to have to be delayed, especially considering that filming was scheduled to be taking place in Italy.

Who’s In The Cast?

Tom Cruise is obviously going to be returning as Ethan Hunt with Rebecca Ferguson, also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

Some additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, who is best known for her role as Peggy Carter. She is going to be the female lead in both films.

Pom Klementieff will join the franchise as a new addition to the cast. She is famous for her role as ‘Mantis’ in The Guardians Of The Galaxy Franchise.

Credit: Paramount Pictures.

X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult has also joined the team in an unknown role and is rumored to be a villain.

Rumors are also swirling that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will also return somehow even after their death in the movie series.

What Will Happen In Mission Impossible 7 & 8?

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 “swallows the last three movies whole,” director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire.

“I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies.”

Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

After surviving the last film, it is entirely possible that recurring villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) may return as an antagonist.

There have been rumors that Hunt maybe after something big and perhaps something in outer space.

However, the film is not entirely about space, nor is it wholly filmed in NASA. The only thing we know that is hunt will be after something shiny.