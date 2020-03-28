Missing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out Kartik and Naira’s cosy romantic moments

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is much loved by the fans. Credit goes to the chemistry between the lead pair Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. This couple immediately grabbed the attention of the audience because of their on-screen chemistry. The couple takes the show to a different level with their scorching chemistry. Steamy isn’t just a word to describe their on-screen camaraderie.

Kartik and Naira are the ideal couples that remind you of Bollywood’s love stories, where lovers have to face innumerable hindrances to living together and every time fate gets them together, destiny has other plans. The chemistry and too-good-to-be-true equation this couple shares on-screen is to die for!

Here we bring you some cute lovey-dovey moments of Kartik and Naira! Enjoy!