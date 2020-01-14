Home NEWS Missing Spencer woman, 65, found alive in woods after 10-hour search

Missing Spencer woman, 65, found alive in woods after 10-hour search

By
Mary Smith
-
4
0
A missing Spencer woman was located on Monday by first responders after a more than 10-hour search effort, police reported in a Facebook post. 

The Spencer Police Department said 65-year-old Jeanette D. St. Peter was found less than a mile from her home in a kneeling position, conscious but suffering from exposure to the elements. St. Peter had been reported missing after she went for a walk in the woods on Sunday afternoon and did not return. 

Police transported her out of the woods on a utility terrain vehicle before loading her into an awaiting ambulance. 

Authorities have released no further update on St. Peter’s condition.

