missing-spencer-woman,-65,-found-alive-in-woods-after-10-hour-search

A missing Spencer woman was located on Monday by first responders after a more than 10-hour search effort, police reported in a Facebook post.

The Spencer Police Department said 65-year-old Jeanette D. St. Peter was found less than a mile from her home in a kneeling position, conscious but suffering from exposure to the elements. St. Peter had been reported missing after she went for a walk in the woods on Sunday afternoon and did not return.

Police transported her out of the woods on a utility terrain vehicle before loading her into an awaiting ambulance.

Authorities have released no further update on St. Peter’s condition.