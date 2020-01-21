missing-montana-teen-selina-not-afraid-found-dead-less-than-mile-from-where-she-disappeared

January 21, 2020 | 11: 03am | Updated January 21, 2020 | 11: 04am

A missing Montana teen was found dead less than a mile from where she was last seen alive, officials said.

Selina Not Afraid, a 16-year-old member of Crow Nation, was not dressed for the frigid temperatures on New Year’s Day when the car she was in broke down at a rest stop on I-90 near Billings, CNN reported.

Four of the other occupants went to get help, while she and another person stayed behind in the car, officials said.

The other passenger told police that Not Afraid got out of the vehicle and scaled a fence.

Her body was found around 10: 30 a.m. Monday, less than a mile from where she disappeared, according to Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of her belongings were recovered in her purse, although her cellphone was not there, officials said. The phone was not on during the search missions and officials believe someone may have picked it up.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

“We brought our baby girl home. Now she can Rest In Peace,” Not Afraid’s aunt, Cheryl Horn, wrote on Facebook.