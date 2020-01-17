Missing Gustav Klimt painting worth £50,000,000 found in art gallery’s wall

Art experts have confirmed that a painting found hidden inside an Italian gallery’s wall is Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of a Lady.

The authentication brought to an end one of the art world’s unsolved mysteries, almost 23 years after the piece was stolen during renovation work.

One of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery’s gardeners reported finding it wrapped in a plastic bag inside a wall while clearing ivy on December 10.

Piacenza prosecutor Ornella Chicca said: ‘It’s with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic.’

The portrait, of a young woman sensually glancing over her shoulder against a dreamy green background, was displayed on an easel and flanked by two police officers at a news conference.

It is one of the Austrian art nouveau master’s later works, painted in 1916-17, and believed to be worth up to £50 million.

Experts said the painting was in remarkably good condition.

One of the few signs of damage was a scratch near the edge of the canvas that may have resulted from a clumsy effort to remove the portrait from its frame.

Its disappearance in February 1997 had been one of the art world’s biggest mysteries.

However, it left several questions unanswered, including who had taken it and whether it ever left the museum’s property.

Ms Chicca said police were still studying traces recovered from the canvas in the hopes of finding leads.

She was unable to say whether or not the work ever left the gallery’s grounds.

Since the gardener’s discovery, the canvas had been kept in a vault of a local branch of Italy’s central bank while experts used infrared radiation and other non-invasive techniques to determine if it was the original.