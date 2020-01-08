missing-daughter-of-‘doomsday-cult’-mom-texted-her-friend-a-month-after-vanishing

January 8, 2020 | 12: 50pm

Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow, two Idaho kids who have been missing since September. Instagram

The missing Idaho teen whose doomsday-obsessed mom hasn’t been cooperating in the search texted a pal that she missed them over a month after her vanishing, according to a report.

Tylee Ryan, 17, responded to text messages from the friend on Oct. 25, more than a month after she was last seen in Rexburg, the Rexburg Standard Journal reported. The exchange is considered the missing teen’s last known communication, the report said.

Her friend, who didn’t want to be identified, said that she had reached out to Ryan on Oct. 19 to say that she missed her and had been thinking about her, according to the outlet.

Six days later, she received a message from Ryan’s phone saying, “hi. miss you guys too …luv ya.”

Ryan and her 7-year-old brother, Joshua Vallow, were last seen Sept. 23 and reported missing nearly two months later after a family member requested a welfare check at their home.

Relatives have expressed concern that a doomsday group the kids’ mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is affiliated with may have played a role in their mysterious disappearance.

Ryan’s friend said she never mentioned her mother’s association with the cult-like group, Preparing a People, and the reports seemed like they “came out of the blue.”

The pal said she’s now questioning whether Ryan was the one who sent the text message from her phone in October.

“She [usually] spelled out her words for the most part,” the friend told the newspaper. “Plus, she would have texted more if I reached out.”

The Rexburg Police Department believes Lori “knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them” but she stopped working with authorities after falsely claiming Josh was in Arizona.

“She has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter,” the department said.