missing-boy-harley-dilly,-14,-died-after-getting-stuck-in-chimney-of-empty-house

A teenager who vanished on the way to school days before Christmas died after getting stuck in the chimney of an empty house.

The remains of Harley Dilly, 14, were discovered in the flue of a vacant holiday home close to where he lived in Port Clinton, Ohio, on Monday, nearly four weeks after his December 20 disappearance.

Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said the house, close to where Harley lived, had previously been canvassed by investigators, and that he believes Harley’s death was a tragic accident.

Explaining the sequence of events that led to the discovery of Harley’s body, Hickman told a press conference Tuesday: ‘We believe Harley Dilly was recovered last evening

‘We were then able to discover what we believe to be Harley caught in the chimney.

‘This appears to be an accident. At this time there does not appear to be any foul play suspected.’

Hickman says police believe Harley climbed a neighboring antenna tower onto the roof of the house, then into its chimney.

But it had been blocked between the first and second floor, with Harley quickly becoming trapped in the confined space.

His coat and glasses were pushed out through the flue and into the house, with their discovery on Monday night helping police find Harley’s remains

Hickman added: ‘This is not the outcome anyone wanted.’

He said an autopsy would be carried out Tuesday, and that a cause of death had not yet been established.

A burgundy down jacket similar to one he was last seen wearing was snapped inside the house by a photographer from local newspaper the Toledo Blade on Monday night.

Police confirmed the sad news at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and said the property where he was discovered was used as a vacation-type home.

Fox8 reported that investigators are continuing to work on the property where Harley was found, and that part of a wall appears to have been removed.

Harley’s disappearance just before Christmas sparked a huge police search, with frantic family members making repeated appeals for him to come home to safety.