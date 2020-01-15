missile-strike-in-iraq-hits-base-with-200-british-personnel

A US army base in Iraq which was targeted in a missile strike last night is also where 200 British personnel are based.

No group has as of yet claimed responsibility for the Katyusha rocket attack on Camp Taji, north of Baghdad.

Unlike the ballistic missiles which Iran fired at two US base in Iraq last week, the Soviet made Katyusha rockets have a shorter range and were described as a ‘smaller attack’, according to a coalition military spokesman.

No casualties have been reported.

Colonel Myles Caggins III tweeted: ‘No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base.’

It comes after a similar attack on a US base on Sunday night, in which four members of the Iraqi military were wounded in the eight-missile strike on Balad air base, which is 50 miles north of Baghdad.

The rocket attacks come amid rising tensions in the region, after President Trump ordered a drone strike which killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

President Trump said Soleimani had been ‘actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.

In response, Iran fired a number of ballistic missiles at two US army bases in Iraq, in which no US casualties were reported.

Officials have expressed concern that Iran will increase the use of proxy forces in the Middle East to target coalition troops.