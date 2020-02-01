miss-americana:-taylor-swift-opens-up-on-self-imposed-exile-after-kanye-west-feud

Taylor Swift addresses her year of self-imposed exile after her public feud with Kanye West in new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

In the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week, the 30-year-old revealed how she was affected when the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended worldwide after West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared edited clips of the now infamous phone call when the pair discussed the lyrics to West’s song Famous.

West rapped “Me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous” in the track in a reference to their run-in at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

She said: “When people decided I was wicked and evil and conniving and not a good person, that was the one I couldn’t really bounce back from, because my whole life was centred around it.”

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in September (Getty Images )



Talking about the social media trend, she said: “Do you know how many people have to be tweeting that they hate you for that to happen?”

The Lover hitmaker added that she vanished for a year because she thought that was what fans wanted, before she returned with comeback album Reputation.

Swift also explained that during that time she was falling in love and, although she does not name boyfriend Joe Alwyn directly, the documentary features a string of phone videos that appear to have been filmed by him.

She said: “I felt really alone, I felt really bitter, I felt sort of like a wounded animal lashing out.

“I figured I had to reset everything.”

She added: “I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decide together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

One of the home videos shows Swift performing Call It What You Want as she sits on the floor playing the guitar, and at one point she mouths “I love you” to the person holding the camera.

There is also footage apparently filmed by Alwyn of Swift driving a car while kissing his hand, and of them walking in a park together.

To add to this later in the film he is seen on camera backstage at one of her concerts as they embrace and he kisses her on the forehead.

The second half of the film addresses Swift’s decision to go public about her political beliefs, and her decision to endorse Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate in 2018.