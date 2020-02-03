misinformation-about-coronavirus:-six-myths-about-symptoms-and-treatment-of-the-deadly-virus-debunked

The latest headlines in your inbox

Fake news and misinformation about the origins of the coronavirus has spread across the globe.

The illness has now killed 305 and and infected more than 19,000 globally, including two people in the UK.

And scientists aren’t just battling the outbreak of the strain, but a tide of conspiracy theories and rumours.

After the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a global health emergency , Facebook said it would “remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories” flagged by leading global health organisations.

Twitter added it would “adjust search prompt in key countries across the globe to feature authoritative health sources” when using #coronavirus.

People eating bats in Wuhan:

Since the outbreak hit the headlines a video of a woman eating a bat went viral.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in animals and then mutated and passed on to humans.

Bats sold at a market in Sulawesi (AFP via Getty Images)

A live animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan is said to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

The women in the film, Chinese celebrity Wang Mengyun, received death threats since the clip was shared thousands of times.

However, the video did not take place in Wuhan and was shot four years ago on location in Palau, Micronesia.

‘Coronavirus was released during the Trump impeachment trial on purpose’

Some conspiracy theorists spread the idea that the outbreak of the coronavirus was timed to coincide with Donald Trumps’s impeachment trial.

Jordan Sather’s tweeted about the “interesting timing” of the disease and told his 100,000 followers that a coronavirus patent was granted to a firm with ties to the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation.

The firm, Pirbright, said in response that the patent was related to its research with an infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus that infects poultry and pigs – not humans.

Coronavirus cures:

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists have told people to buy their “miracle mineral solution” which can cure anything from autism to HIV and the coronavirus.

However, the Food and Drug Administration has said the liquid is actually “dangerous bleach”.

‘Avoid areas with Chinese people’

A fake government warning message was circulated advising Australians to stay away from areas with a large proportion of Chinese resident.

Brisbine MP Duncan Pegg spoke out about the false advice and said: “This media release is 100% FAKE!!! FAKE!!! FAKE!!! I don’t normally like to give any credence to ppl who seek to malign our community but wanted to make things clear this time.

“To get latest updates go to the Queensland Health website & FB page. Any questions call 13HEALTH.”

‘5G spread coronavirus’

Wuhan was one of a few places where 5G was rolled out in China in 2020, along with other parts of the world.

This led to some conspiracy theorist to say that the technology damaged peoples DNA and immune systems.

However, there is no evidence that 5G is harmful to humans

Like 4G, 3G and 2G before it, 5G mobile data is transmitted over radio wave which are non-ionising and don’t damage DNA.

‘The virus was a man-made weapon’

The Washington Times quoted a former former Israeli military intelligence officer who claimed the infection could have been a bioweapon.

The Washington Post, however, spoke to a number of experts who said based on the virus genome there is no indication it was engineered.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus comes from a family of viruses which give rise to a huge range of illnesses from the mild common cold to severe SARS and MERS.

It is thought to have originated from animals and traces of the disease were found at a live animal market in Wuhan which also sold poultry and seafood.

Initial symptoms of the infection include fever, cough, tightness of the chest, runny nose, headache and shortness of breath.

It is transmitted in coughs and sneezes via droplets.