misery-for-les-mis-producer-as-stars-laid-low-by-illness-and-injury 

Perhaps unjustly, Monsieur Thenardier survives poverty, Parisian squalor, and the storming of the barricades in Les Miserables.
Also unjustly, the actors tasked with playing the unpleasant chancer seem to lack his skill for escaping misfortune, as calamity appears to have struck the musical’s London home.
Gerard Carey was to inhabit the role of the unscrupulous character in the West End show but, like so many of Victor Hugo’s “wretched ones”, misfortune befell him and he pulled out after contracting pneumonia
His successor was Matt Lucas, but the comic star also suffered a cruel twist of fate, and yesterday it was announced that the actor had been laid low by a back injury.
Jean Valjean patiently suffered for his eventual life of virtue, and producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh may be undergoing his own trials.
Aside from cast problems, his efforts to open the newly named Sondheim Theatre, the London home of Les Miserables, were delayed when the renowned composer Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall before the event. He is understood to be recuperating.
Awaiting his star guest at the theatre, and the good health of this cast, Sir Cameron has announced that Ian Hughes will be step into the troublesome role of Thenardier.
“To lose one master of the house is unfortunate and two perhaps careless,” the producer said.
“I am delighted to be bringing Ian Hughes to the wonderful London Company to partner Josefina Gabrielle in order that Les Misérables can officially open at the Sondheim Theatre next week as planned.
“I am sure it will be third time lucky. I am so grateful to Matt Lucas who abandoned his holiday plans to help us out and am looking forward to welcoming back Gerard to the Company at the end of February. I wish them both speedy recoveries.”
Les Miserables resumed performances at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre in December last year.