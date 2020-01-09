miriam-margolyes-shocks-viewers-as-she-says-‘t***’-when-talking-about-the-queen-in-this-morning-live-blunder

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had to apologise as their guest Miriam Margolyes swore live on-air on This Morning whilst discussing her meeting with the Queen herself.

The Call The Midwife actress was appearing on the daytime programme in a wide-ranging discussion with hosts Holly and Phil, when she began to reminisce about an awkward encounter she shared with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

‘I was invited [there] as part of British Book Week,’ the Harry Potter star began. ‘And when the Queen came over to me and asked me what I did… I said like a t-‘

At which point, a clearly very red-faced Holly and Phil had to step in and apologise to viewers after the slip-up.

‘Sorry!’ they said, immediately looking at the camera… as the actress continued her story, seemingly unaware of her blunder.

We don’t know why they’re so surprised, though, as the star is a repeat offender of live on-air blunders.

The presenting duo were previously left a bit awkward as Miriam was caught mouthing a swear-word when talking about a different type of queen, British acting royalty Dame Maggie Smith.

Phil had mentioned that Miriam was told her accent sounded similar to the one put on by the Dame in the Harry Potter films as Professor McGonagall.

‘I think my Scottish accent is better than hers. I do. I know what she was trying for. We’re Glasgow and she was trying for Edinburgh,’ Miriam said, ‘not that I’m rubbishing Maggie Smith because she’s a great lady. I was fking scared of her actually.’

Miriam mouthed the swear word – it is daytime TV and way before the watershed after all – and made Holly and Phil collapse on the sofa in fits of laughter.

However, we think it’s quite unlikely the Queen was tuning into the Thursday edition of This Morning as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Unfortunately for us, however, it looks as if Netflix drama The Crown won’t be adapting the explosive storyline for the screen any-time soon.

That hasn’t stopped people making many, many memes about a possible future season with the Duke and Duchess, however.

