miranda-lambert-discusses-her-anxiety-struggles-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

The 36-year-old country singer, like many other Americans, is having a hard time living through the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the world by storm. At the order of federal and state level-governments, American citizens have been living in self-isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19. Lambert is no exception.
Page Six picked up on an Instagram post from the country artist in which she shared a photo of the gift her parents sent her this week while she and her man, Brendan McLoughlin, were staying in-doors as a precautionary measure.
According to the singer-songwriter, her parents sent her multiple bottles of wine, snacks, and a hand-written note that said, “sending love from home, love mom and dad.” Lambert, who has been struggling with finding the right words to describe her feelings toward the coronavirus spread, claimed she’s not the best at “socials.”
While the coronavirus has affected everybody internationally, the star insinuated the music business has been hit particularly hard, considering nearly every other artist has had to postpone shows, cancel festivals, and avoid traveling.
I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof. I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fav. Ive been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family. Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough @b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio 😬) spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly . Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers. I have written a few songs for the first time in a year. And text writing a cowgirl song with @ronniedunn (such a fan girl of B&D). Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out. The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop and that’s about all the news we have around here for the time being. We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam. My soul sister @apes_1983 just had her first baby yesterday, baby Finn, and we only get to see him through a screen for now. I wish I was there in person. Soon enough good Lord willin. But in happy news, this box arrived today and I felt my heart jump. Some wine from @red55winery , freshly canned salsa, apple butter, Paw Paws bbq sauce, and a note on napkin. “Sending love from home. love mom and dad (be safe). I do feel safe now knowing that even though they are over 600 miles away I’m connected to all of them. Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home
The star admitted her “anxiety” has been “through the roof.” As for how she’s been dealing with the ordeal, Miranda claimed she has been chatting with family and friends on Skype and video chat. Additionally, she’s been enjoying quality time with McLoughlin.
Lambert, who is relatively religious, also explained that she has been thanking Jesus for letting the sun out. Furthermore, Lambert addressed the news of the NYPD officer who died earlier this week.
As fans of the country singer know, her husband is a retired police officer. After he moved on from the force, McLoughlin has been helping her out on the road, providing security and making sure her shows go down without any problems.
As it was noted above, the music industry, including concerts and festivals, has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival have been postponed, and the same thing can be said for Coachella, which has become one of the most popular festivals in the United States in recent years.
