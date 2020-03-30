miranda-lambert-discusses-her-anxiety-struggles-amid-coronavirus-pandemic



The 36-year-old country singer, like many other Americans, is having a hard time living through the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the world by storm. At the order of federal and state level-governments, American citizens have been living in self-isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19. Lambert is no exception.

Page Six picked up on an Instagram post from the country artist in which she shared a photo of the gift her parents sent her this week while she and her man, Brendan McLoughlin, were staying in-doors as a precautionary measure.

According to the singer-songwriter, her parents sent her multiple bottles of wine, snacks, and a hand-written note that said, “sending love from home, love mom and dad.” Lambert, who has been struggling with finding the right words to describe her feelings toward the coronavirus spread, claimed she’s not the best at “socials.”

While the coronavirus has affected everybody internationally, the star insinuated the music business has been hit particularly hard, considering nearly every other artist has had to postpone shows, cancel festivals, and avoid traveling.

The star admitted her “anxiety” has been “through the roof.” As for how she’s been dealing with the ordeal, Miranda claimed she has been chatting with family and friends on Skype and video chat. Additionally, she’s been enjoying quality time with McLoughlin.

Lambert, who is relatively religious, also explained that she has been thanking Jesus for letting the sun out. Furthermore, Lambert addressed the news of the NYPD officer who died earlier this week.

As fans of the country singer know, her husband is a retired police officer. After he moved on from the force, McLoughlin has been helping her out on the road, providing security and making sure her shows go down without any problems.

As it was noted above, the music industry, including concerts and festivals, has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival have been postponed, and the same thing can be said for Coachella, which has become one of the most popular festivals in the United States in recent years.



