miranda-hart-has-high-praise-for-gavin-and-stacey-providing-‘escapism’-amid-record-breaking-success

Like many TV fans across the UK, comedy star Miranda Hart has expressed her praise and gratitude for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

In a thankful tweet, she said: ‘This is so good. The world is suffering in so many ways.

‘Comedy and the arts are ever more important to help provide moments of respite and escapism. Everything that lifts helps.’

She then went on to tag James Corden and Ruth Jones, who have written every episode of the TV show since it started in 2007.

Fans were in strong agreement with the star, with some calling for her to host her own Christmas special this year.

‘Miranda Christmas Special 2020 please. You know it makes sense,’ one tweeted, while another referred to her supportive tweet as ‘icons supporting icons’.

And it’s not just Miranda who is feeling the love for the return of Gavin and Stacey. The Christmas Special was recently crowned the most popular scripted programme of the last decade.

The hit comedy, which made a triumphant comeback nine years after it last aired, has now been viewed by 17.1 million people on catch-up and live when it was originally broadcast.

However, there has been controversy surrounding the return of the much-loved show, centring mostly around the use of the word ‘ft’ in Nessa and Bryn’s rendition of Fairytale of New York in a pub on Christmas Eve.

The argument from most fans was that the use of the word wasn’t necessary in 2019, and avoiding airing the word wouldn’t have taken away from the scene or the show.

Ahead of the scene airing, Ruth Jones defended the decision and told The Sun it was a ‘different climate’, saying: ‘We have to remain true to the characters, to who they were.

‘Characters in Gavin and Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful.

‘But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.’

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.





