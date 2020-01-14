minorities-body-to-chief-justice-on-“police-brutality”-at-caa-protests

Delhi Minorities Commission has written a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

New Delhi:

Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has appealed to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to take note of the alleged police brutalities during recent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens in various parts of the country.

Zafarul Islam Khan, DMC chairman, in a letter to the CJI, said police behaviour in various states has been “highly objectionable” during the protests.

Mr Khan in his January 10 letter has attached a list of 87 instances of “police brutality” against protesters in UP, Karnataka, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Delhi.