minor-gang-raped-in-mathura-by-3-youths:-police

The victim had accompanied her grandmother to the field, Mathura police said. (Representational)

Mathura:

A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said in Mathura.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR.

The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field, she was collecting fodder when the three youths abducted her.

The girl was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was also recovered from the spot, police said.

“She was taken to the district hospital,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Several teams have been deployed to catch the culprits. One of the accused has been identified as Pawan of Bhadanwara village falling under Surir police station, he said.