Mino Raiola says choosing Dortmund over Manchester United was a 'well-considered' transfer by Erling Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland made a “well-considered” decision to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had identified the 19-year-old as his top target in January, but Standard Sport understands they were put off by attempts to insert a buyout clause in his contract.

Consequently, Haaland opted to move to the Westfalenstadion, arriving in a £17 million deal from Red Bull Salzburg early in January.

The Norwegian sensation has enjoyed a storming start to his career in Germany, scoring seven goals in just 136 minutes of action for his new club, including a hat-trick on his debut .

Raiola, who also represents United star Paul Pogba, believes Haaland made the correct choice in heading to Dortmund.

“It is January 1, the theatre opens, the curtain goes up and the performance can start,” the Italian told Sport Voetbalmagazine.

“But behind the scenes, the main actors have been busy rehearsing for six months. It is the same with us.

2020’s vision! 20 footballers primed to be the stars of the decade

“I was busy with Erling Haaland for almost a year. His father is closely involved.

“I have spoken to a number of clubs, listened to plans, seen and negotiated amounts. This allowed Erling to make a well-considered decision.”

Raiola brokered Haaland’s move to Dortmund Photo: Getty Images

United eventually ended their search for a striker after capturing Odion Ighalo on a season-long loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day.