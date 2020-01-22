mino-raiola-provides-paul-pogba-update-amid-transfer-rumours

Mino Raiola is searching for a solution to keep both Paul Pogba and Manchester United happy, but insists United’s ‘ambitions have not been met in the last few years’ as he continues to look for an exit for his client.

Pogba, who is currently sidelined with an ankle issue, has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid thought to be his favoured destination.

His agent Raiola has not minced his words on his client’s future in the past and has angered Manchester United chiefs with his attacks on the club.

But he insists he is trying to keep everyone happy, although made it fairly clear Pogba is still pushing for a move away from Manchester United.

‘For now he needs to be getting fit and then it’s my job to try to get both parties [player and club], if possible, happy.

‘It’s [the relationship with United] good. It’s a professional, honest, relationship. I’ve never spoken to Ole, but my relationship with Ed [Woodward] is transparent.

‘He [Pogba] went back to United when lot of people didn’t think he would. People forget that. He chose Manchester United, maybe Ferguson didn’t like it, but he did.

‘Let’s address the elephant in the room — everyone knows the ambitions of the club have not been met in the last few years, let’s be honest.’

