minnesota-man-busted-for-trying-to-bribe-cops-with-heroin-during-burglary-bust

January 5, 2020 | 3: 37pm

A Minnesota man allegedly tried to bribe cops with heroin after getting busted breaking into a newly wealthy relative’s house, according to a report.

Daniel Gregory Franco, 31, was arrested in the early hours of New Year’s Eve while trying to flee the St. Paul home of an uncle who told cops he had recently “come into a large sum of money,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press said, citing charges filed in Ramsey County District Court.

The convicted felon, who allegedly dropped a backpack with a handgun and ammo as he ran, initially told police that his uncle had asked him to look after the house because of his recent windfall, the report said.

Franco then tried to bribe his way out of jail by offering the arresting officers some heroin, according to the charges.

Franco — who was injured by a police dog during his arrest — was collared alongside another convicted felon, Richard Joseph Wollenberg, 34, who said he was only at the house after getting invited by his friend.

Police say the pair got in by cutting a porch screen and using a crowbar to break a window, according to the documents. Several rooms had been rummaged through and the handgun allegedly found in Franco’s backpack belonged to his uncle, the Pioneer Press said.

The victim reportedly told cops he was shocked because he recently wrote his nephew a check for $3,000 and planned to give him another $25,000.

Franco and Wollenberg were both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary. Both are scheduled to appear in court in the coming week. Neither have attorneys listed in court records.