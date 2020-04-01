🔥Ministry of Defence calls up 3,000 reservists to help during coronavirus pandemic🔥

A team of 3,000 reservists has been mobilised by the Ministry of Defence to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reservists from the Army, Navy and Air Force have been called up to help with the Covid-19 response, including providing medical and logistical support for the NHS.

A spokesman for the MoD said the reservists, who will also act as liaison officers and use skills such as engineering and accounting, would be initially mobilised for six months.

“At the moment, only Reservists with specialist skills that meet specific requests for help from other government departments will be called out,” the MoD said.

No reservists already working for the NHS or delivering front line services will be mobilised “to make sure these key workers can continue their excellent and critical efforts”.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said: “Our Reservists are a truly remarkable group of people; each with their own skills and experience from their civilian careers beyond the armed forces.

“At times like these, to be able to draw on that pool of talent and expertise is invaluable.

“I know that our Reservists will answer the nation’s call with real enthusiasm and will play a key part in our response to COVID-19.”

