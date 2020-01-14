ministers-to-hold-crisis-talks-on-whether-to-support-flybe-rescue-deal

Sajid Javid is set to hold crisis talks with ministers over the future of British airline Flybe, which could collapse if a rescue deal can’t be made.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer will discuss with Government officials whether to defer a £100 million tax payment until 2023, reported Sky News.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will meet Mr Javid on Tuesday to decide whether to support the huge bailout and if so, under what terms.

If they decide against saving Flybe, 2,400 employees could lose their jobs and it would become the second UK airline to fail in four months, after Thomas Cook went bust.

Aviation experts have urged the Government to intervene, saying the loss of the airline would have a ‘dramatic’ effect on regional airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton.

If ministers allow the deal to go through, it would be on a conditional basis of Flybe’s three shareholders pumping tens of millions of pounds of fresh equity into the loss-making carrier.

Flybe was bought by a consortium consisting of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February, 2019, following poor financial results.

The consortium, known as Connect Airways, paid just £2.2 million for Flybe’s assets but pledged to inject cash into the airline to turn it around.

But the consortium’s rescue talks with Government officials indicates the financial requirements have become greater than expected.

Under the proposed plan, Flybe would defer this year’s estimated air passenger duty (APD) bill of £106 million for three years, giving it the chance to survive the tough winter trading conditions.

Passengers on domestic flights pay £26 in APD for a return trip but that bill increases for longer flights and premium cabins, with the tax worth £3.7 billion to the Treasury in 2019/20.

But Trade association Airlines UK, which represents UK airlines, has previously warned that this tax restricts connectivity and passenger growth.

The airline is Europe’s largest regional carrier, flying around nine million passengers a year to 170 destinations across the continent.

It operates most domestic routes between airports outside London, including connections between England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Aviation consultant John Strickland said it has a major presence at numerous UK regional airports and many would suffer a ‘significant impact’ if Flybe ceased operations.

‘At a market level it doesn’t look like very much,’ he said. ‘But if you look at the regions (Flybe serves), it’s dramatic.’

Brian Strutton, general secretary of pilots’ union Balpa, said Flybe plays ‘an incredibly important role connecting the regions and nations of the UK and onwards to Europe’.

He went on: ‘The Government must recognise that the UK cannot afford to lose yet another airline, and the markets that Flybe serves cannot afford to lose their air connections which help businesses thrive.

‘So we urge the Government to take every possible action to keep Flybe flying.’

Flights operated as normal on Monday, with a Flybe spokeswoman saying: ‘Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned.

‘We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.’