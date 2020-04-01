‘minions:-the-rise-of-gru’,-‘sing-2’-set-new-2021-release-dates;-‘wicked’-still-brewing-slot

Universal Pictures

Last week, Illumination/Universal’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru stepped off of its global release which was previously set for late June in some offshore markets and for July 3 domestically. It has now been scheduled for July 2, 2021, taking the slot that belonged to Sing 2, which in turn is now headed to Christmas 2021 (December 22 domestically). Universal has thus pushed Wicked off of its holiday 2021 launch. That film remains undated for the moment.

These are further casualties of the coronavirus pandemic as Illumination’s Mac Guff studio in Paris has been temporarily shuttered in abidance with the current lockdown in France — and as Hollywood jockeys its schedules for the foreseeable, yet unclear, future.

