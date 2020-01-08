minibus-hijacked-at-dublin-airport-with-three-people-inside

Two men have been arrested after a minibus was hijacked at Dublin Airport.

Three passengers were already inside the vehicle when the two suspects came aboard just before 1am and drove towards to M1.

None of them were harmed in the incident and they were able to leave the bus on the motorway, close to Julianstown, Garda report.

The vehicle then continued north to Drogheda, where it was pursued by Garda to the border with Northern Ireland at Dundalk.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were then made aware of the situation, however Garda picked up the trail again when the vehicle re-entered the Irish Republic in Co Monaghan.

A Garda spokesman said the minibus was later abandoned and the two suspects fled on foot, before taking possession of a parked car.

This was then intercepted by officers close to Castleblayney a short time later.

Both men, in their 30s, are now being questioned at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Investigations are still ongoing, the spokesperson said.