mindy-kaling’s-teen-dramedy-never-have-i-ever-teaser-trailer-is-painfully-relatable

Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever today, and damn, it feels like it’s been pulled right out of my high school diary. The series, which stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishalkumar, is painfully accurate and hilarious look at the life of a modern day Indian-American teenager. If the teaser trailer is any indication, this is a coming-of-age story unlike any we’ve seen on Netflix before. All Devi really wants is manageable arm hair (without the toxic burn of Nair), an opportunity to say no to cocaine, and a fine (but simple) boyfriend heading into sophomore year of high school. And well….whether or not the gods are listening to her, one thing is certain in Devi’s mind: “Last year sucked for a number of reasons,” and maybe the universe should be making it up to her.

Kaling stans will have to wait till April 27 to how Devi’s sophomore year plays out, but until then, check out a few first look photos below to quench your thirst. Photo: LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Never Have I Ever premieres April 27 on Netflix.