Mindy Kaling Gave A Big Shoutout To Taylor Swift After Watching New Documentary Miss Americana! Read to know what the actor had to say.

We all love Mindy Kaling! She has won over hearts from all the quirky antics she does. Recently, Mindy Kaling had sent a sweet message to Taylor Swift. The actress was surely impressed by Swift’s new documentary.

Mindy Kaling Praises Taylor Swift After Watching Her New Documentary Titled Miss Americana!

After watching the documentary the Mindy Project went to Twitter and gave a big shout out to Taylor Swift. Kaling said that she already loves her songs and now she loves her.

She further encouraged the singer by saying that people who create their own art, people who have been underestimated and people who love and worry about their mon should definitely watch the documentary. The documentary throws light on Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

I absolutely loved #MissAmericana, the @taylorswift13 documentary. I loved her music but now I love her (that’s weird to say about someone I’ve never met). If you make your own art, if you’ve ever been underestimated, if you love and worry about your mom, it’s a must see! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 13, 2020

The Documentary Throws Light On Some Unseen Places Of The Singing Sensation’s Life.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift’s newest documentary titled Miss Americana that is grabbing enough eyeballs. The documentary covers some unknown facts with references to Swift’s past struggles with an eating disorder, her time away from the spotlight, as well as her music-making process.

Moreover, The docuseries throw light on some of the lesser-known facts and issues that the singing sensation has been struggling for a while. These issues show Taylor Swift in a while.new light the singer has been a part of several controversies including her fight with the manager to her break up stories. It is nice when one celeb does a big shoutout for another one and our girl Mindy has always been a Taylor Swift fan. Her characte Dr. Mindy on The Mindy Project was also a huge fan of Taylor Swift as well.