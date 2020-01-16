mindhunter-season-3-is-on-indefinite-hold-at-netflix

A third season of Netflix’s hit crime thriller Mindhunter has been thrown into doubt, as the series is on hold while director David Fincher works on other projects.

Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as experts working for the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit, attempting to understand the psychology of America’s most notorious serial killers.

Two seasons of the series have landed on Netflix to a strong response from fans and critics, but Fincher’s schedule is too packed to work on a third right now.

The Gone Girl director is currently working on his next feature film, Mank, which will explore the production of 1941’s Citizen Kane from the perspective of co-screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The film, which will debut on Netflix, stars Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) in the title role alongside Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) and Lily Collins (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile).

On top of this, Fincher also serves as a producer for the cult favourite animated series Love, Death and Robots.

In the meantime, the stars of Mindhunter have been released from their contracts, allowing them to pursue new projects if they wish to.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Entertainment Weekly: “He [Fincher] may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Mindhunter seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Netflix, while Mank is expected to be released in 2020.