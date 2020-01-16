mindhunter-season-3-is-not-happening-at-netflix-anytime-soon

Mindhunter season 3 is not happening anytime soon! According to a new report, the upcoming season has been placed on hold.

Mindhunter might be coming to an end at Netflix. According to a report from TV Line, Mindhunter season 3 has been put on hold, and the stars of the Netflix original series have been released from their contracts.

There are many fans who are assuming that Mindhunter has been canceled at Netflix, but the TV Line report says that’s not the case. There’s still the possibility that Mindhunter season 3 will move forward in the future.

According to the report, David Fincher, the creator of the series, has other projects in the works. This likely means that Netflix wanted to proceed with the third season, but Fincher was not able to commit to Netflix’s timeline for the third season.

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv will now be able to sign on to other projects while they wait for the possibility of the show returning for season 3.

This might not be as bad as it appears. Mindhunter could be back for season 3, but it just might take a while, even longer than we originally expected. We know it was going to take at least 18 months until season 3 was released anyway. It’s possible that the gap between seasons could grow substantially.

This could also be the end of Mindhunter, which would be devastating for many fans.

To recap, this is not good news for Mindhunter fans by any means. At best, Mindhunter will return for season 3 in a few years. At worst, this is the last we’ve seen of one of the best shows on Netflix.

I’m hoping it’s the former, and if that does happen, it shouldn’t be that big of a deal for fans of the series. There are plenty of great shows coming to Netflix over the course of 2020 and 2021. Hopefully, we’ll see Mindhunter season 3 sometime after that.

Stay tuned for more news about Mindhunter season 3!