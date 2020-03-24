mindhunter-season-3:-fans-are-still-waiting-for-it-but-is-it-returning-anytime-soon?-read-further-to-find-out.

Mindhunter series first premiered in 2017 on Netflix, and only two seasons were under consideration for this series. But the fans are really eager for a third season to happen.

The series is a dark-psychological thriller. This crime drama is based on John E Douglas’ crime novel: Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. The main character in the series are FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, and psychologist Wendy Carr. They interview imprisoned serial killers and study their behaviour.

Is there a Mindhunter Season 3?

Actually the show has been put on hold. First season was released in October 2017, and the second season was released in August 2019. Due to its popularity, Netflix renewed Mindhunter for a third season.

One of the producers, of the show, David Fincher, is busy with his new projects like the movie Mank and another Netflix series, “Love, Death, and Robots. Also the creator of the series, Joe Penhall has some commitments, and the cast has been released from their contracts. David Fincher took the decision as he felt that it is unfair to put the actors on hold while thethey were busy with their own businesses.

Picture: Getty Images

There are rumors that David Fincher may revisit the project in future and he also has plans for making five seasons for the series. Based on this trend, we can expect Mindhunter season-3 by 2022.

If we hope that season 3 will be released, we should also hope that the main 3 characters will certainly return.

The main cast include Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Trov. These characters cannot easily be replaced since they are strong pillars on which the series is built. Let us all hope together that this series will certainly come back at the earliest.