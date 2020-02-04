millwall-manager-gary-rowett-has-got-lions-roaring-again-in-play-off-push

Gary Rowett changed little when he succeeded Neil Harris in October but the appointment has transformed the Lions from relegation contenders to play-off outsiders.

In just 15 matches under Rowett, Millwall have gone past their points total from last season — 44 — and they are five points shy of sixth place, despite having one of the smallest budgets and squads in the second-tier. The 45-year-old, who arrived with a point to prove after his sacking by Stoke, found a well-drilled squad with a fierce work ethic but a growing mental block around away days, having failed to win all eight Championship matches on the road.

After losing at Reading, Rowett switched to a 5-2-3 formation, giving Millwall more control of possession and territory and unleashing wing-backs Mahlon Romeo and Murray Wallace, who have been among the team’s best performers. He has focused training on possession football, while using a 4-2-3-1 system at home, largely on account of the Den’s pitch, which has been in no condition for rampaging wing-backs.

There has been little doubt about the identity of the club’s leading man, with winger Jed Wallace already boasting 10 goals and nine assists.

In the hunt: Millwall are four points off the play-offs (Rex Features)

On-loan midfielder Jayson Molumby and centre-half Shaun Hutchinson have also been stand-outs.

With such a small squad, Millwall will be hit hard by suspensions and injuries during the business end of the campaign and they are in the midst of a run of fixtures that always looked likely to determine whether the play-offs are a realistic aim.

After conceding three goals in 15 second-half minutes to squander a 2-0 lead at Leeds last week, the Lions drew 0-0 at Sheffield Wednesday. Next up, they face leaders West Brom and automatic promotion hopefuls Fulham.