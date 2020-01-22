millions-of-waspi-women-who-lost-out-by-state-pension-increase-given-sliver-of-hope

Women born in the Fifties affected by the rise in their state pension age from 60 to 65 have been given a sliver of hope after being granted approval to appeal a High Court ruling from last October.

Two women from the Backto60 campaign group took the Government to a judicial review, arguing the delay in receiving their state pension had disproportionately affected them. Until 2010, women were entitled to receive the state pension from the age of 60, but the government announced in 1995 that this would increase to the age of 65 to equalise the playing field with men.

The two women argued that many others of their generation took time out of work to care for children which limited their earnings, meaning they had less opportunity to build up a healthy private pension.

The High Court judges decided they had not been discriminated against, and claimed the government’s move was to “correct historic direct discrimination against men”.

But now the group has had a breakthrough in its fight by receiving the green light to contest the ruling in the Court of Appeal.