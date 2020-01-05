millions-of-iranians-mourn-qassem-soleimani-as-iraq-votes-to-expel-us-forces-over-assassination 

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians turned out to pay their respects of General Qassem Soleimani on Sunday as Iraq’s parliament voted to expel US forces from the country over his assassination in Baghdad.

Iraqi MPs voted to ask the government to cancel a request for military assistance from the US and its allies, paving the way for removing US troops from the country for the first time since the 2003 invasion and dealing a potentially serious blow to US influence in the region.

The vote came after Adil Abdul-Mahdi, told an extraordinary session of parliament he had a meeting scheduled with Gen Soleimani on the day he was killed and called the killing “unacceptable.”

The influential leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Friday in a US airstrike as his convoy left Baghdad airport.

American officials say they killed the general, who was in charge of Iran’s main expeditionary covert warfare unit and is believed to have coordinated terrorist attacks across the region, to prevent attacks he was allegedly planning against US personnel.

Iran has described the attack as the illegal murder of a national hero and is widely expected to retaliate by striking US assets and allies, raising fears of a regional war.