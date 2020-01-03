millions-of-burned-animals-euthanized-amid-raging-bushfires-in-australia

Shocking photos from Australia show animals burned to death amid fears raging bushfires could wipe entire species out.

Ecologists at the University of Sydney have already predicted that nearly 480,000,000 mammals, birds and reptiles have died as a result of the fires since September 2019.

The impact on frogs, bats and insects is also excluded from the estimate.

Many of the animals were burned to death in the blazes, but most were euthanized due to the severity of their injuries, it has been reported.

Dr Megan Davidson, CEO of Wildlife Victoria, said millions of livestock were also among those put down.

She continued: ‘They are so severely burnt that there is nothing better you can do other than end their suffering.’

However, the threat to Australia’s wildlife does not end when the fires do, as surviving animals could struggle to find food.

They will also have to cope with thousands of miles of their natural habitat having been destroyed.

One animal currently under threat is the eastern bristlebird, a nationally-endangered species.

The University of Melbourne’s Alan York noted that two of three populations of the bird are at risk, with one near Jervis Bay, New South Wales, and the other in East Gippsland, Victoria.

He added: ‘It is a bird with very limited flight capabilities so it’s very difficult for it to get out of the way of fire.’

However, he remains hopeful that the species will ‘rapidly breed up’ once conditions return to normal, noting that it can often be ‘surprising how quickly things will recover’.

In December, volunteer firefighter Peter Luker, 55, shared a photo of a completely burnt and blackened koala, who died trying to escape fires in Fernvale, Queensland.

Mr Luker, who helps raise orphaned koala joeys at his home, said the sight of the dead animal brought a tear to his eye.

He continued: ‘The poor little thing didn’t really have a chance. I think this koala has tried to escape the flames by running down into a nearby gully but it obviously didn’t make it.’

Today tens of thousands of people were urged to flee their homes in Mallacoota, East Gippsland,as windy weather worsened fires in the area.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews declared a disaster across the eastern part of the state, telling residents and tourists: ‘If you can leave, you must leave.’

Traffic was gridlocked as people attempted to escape by road, forcing firefighters to escort convoys of evacuees.

Navy ship HMAS Choules picked up nearly 1,000 people from beaches while others were airlifted to safety.

At least 19 people have died in Australia’s bushfires, and around 5,000,000 hectares of land has been burned across the country.

Authorities say around 1,400 homes have also been destroyed.

Smoke from the wildfires has caused the air quality to plummet and in many part’s of Australia turned daytime skies to near darkness.