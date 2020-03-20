Million Little Things Is Up For Some High Voltage Drama And Fans Should Not Miss It! What is going to happen in season 2 episode 18? What is ‘Mothers and Daughters’ all about?

It seems like things have escalated a bit too much in the show Million Little Things! It seems like.if we take a closer look into the seasons season eighteenth episode of the show hints that several things are bound to collapse.

The Recent Development In The Show Is Seeing Some Major Development! Have a Look!

Delilah had a close call when Sophie overheard Shelly wanting all the juicy details about Delilah’s pretty young things. We also saw some considerable drama on Gary and Darcy’s front as well let us take a closer look. Gary has admitted that he wants a fresh start

Well, we all saw how Gary chose to date someone without starting with being intimate. We can be assured that that’s an improvement for him. Gary is embarking on his first adult relationship after learning how to be in one with Maggie.

Things Are Getting Dramatic With Gary And Darcy With Maggie Still Having Feelings!

However, fans know that Gary and Maggie are probably the show’s intended endgame. Although it seems like Gary and Darcy are such a formidable pairing right now. Fans are being hopeful that the series will give this couple a chance to breathe together. So, they might be the new romance couple in town for now. Let us see what happens next.

As we saw the show never shy away from problematic issues. However, the question is whether Darcy will be sticking around or not? Things have become sentimental with her feeling getting clear about Gary. However, things got complicated when she saw Gary kissing Darcy! Let us see where this story turns out to be next! Fans sure are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

