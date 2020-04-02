millie-bobby-brown-told-miley-cyrus-she-learned-an-american-accent-from-watching-‘hannah-montana’

With the majority of the world at home in quarantine, musicians are providing a distraction through virtual entertainment. Some are hosting concert livestreams and others, like Miley Cyrus, are speaking with other celebrities via Instagram Live. Cyrus recently began a talk show web series titled Bright Minded. During her live series, the singer discusses a breadth of topics ranging from self-care to the zero-waste initiative. This week, Cyrus spoke with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on how to stay motivated despite the quarantine.

During the lengthy chat, the two stars diverted from that topic to chat about Brown’s acting career. Brown said when she was younger, she figured out a way to perfect her US lingo — and it was through watching hours of Cyrus’ breakout Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

The actor described how being “obsessed” with the show helped her accent and pushed her to pursue a career in acting altogether:

“I just have to say, the only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana. I was obviously, you know, obsessed with it. I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning ‘Hoedown [Throwdown].’ Full on, knew every single dance move. And now, thinking back on how obsessed I was, I wanted your job. Like, I didn’t know how to get your job, but I was like, ‘I want to be Hannah Montana, I don’t know how to do it.’ Then, I realized it was an actual job.”

Watch Brown on Cyrus’ Bright Minded web series above.