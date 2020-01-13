millie-bobby-brown-confirms-romance-with-rugby-player’s-son-with-sweet-couple-snap:-‘love-you’

Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed she’s dating Joseph Robinson, the son of England Rugby World Cup legend Jason Robinson.

The Stranger Things actress, 15, was linked to Joseph, 17, when they were spotted in the Maldives together on holiday with their families in November.

Well now it seems the young pair are official, with Joseph sharing a cute mirror snap of the couple cuddling up together.

In it, Millie’s rocking a pair of sunglasses and sticking her tongue out while taking the photo as Joseph hugs her from behind.

He shared the shot on his Snapchat alongside the caption ‘Ly x’ which means ‘love you’ to the uninitiated.

Romance rumours were first sparked after Millie was seen in photos and videos from Jason’s page, as she holidayed with her and Joseph’s family at the luxurious Soneva Fushi resort in November.

Joseph is already following in his dad’s footsteps by being signed to rugby league club Wigan Warriors.

Millie also got the rumour mill going when she posted a photo of herself in a Wigan Warriors jersey captioned: ‘Things you didn’t expect to see in 2020… @milliebobbybrown is a warrior’.

The Netflix star’s been pretty low-key about her love life since finding fame, and previously dated YouTuber Jacob Sartorius for a year and a half.

She was later linked to Romeo Beckham after they met at a Unicef gala in 2016 and again in 2019, but neither of them ever confirmed it.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: M.I.A. supports Julian Assange as Wikileaks founder appears in London court over US extradition

MORE: Rachel Riley cuddles up to ‘packet of gorgeousness’ baby daughter Maven as she celebrates her birthday





