millie-bobby-brown-channels-adele-in-adorable-childhood-throwback-as-she-ends-decade-‘living-her-dreams’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Millie Bobby Brown has shared an adorable childhood throwback, channeling everyone’s queen, Adele, to end the decade.

Not a bad way to see in the new year.

The Stranger Things star melted everyone’s hearts by posting a video of six-year-old her belting out Someone Like You – and she’s definitely got some pipes.

Reflecting on the past decade, the 15-year-old wrote: ‘At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I’d be at the end of the decade.

‘This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life changing, like seriously.

‘I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me.

‘From there I’ve been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things.

‘I’m turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I’m living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever.’

The teenager has had one hell of a decade, making her name as Eleven on Netflix’s sci-fi series.

And it was only up from there, with the star recently making a speech alongside David Beckham at the UN to promote anti-bullying. As you do.

It was also recently claimed that she’s set to earn upwards of $6 million (£4.6 million) on the new Enola Holmes movie, which she stars in, and also acts as a producer.

She could get up to a $800,000 (£621,000) bonus if it’s a box office performer, according to TMZ, as well as a potential $500k (£388k) pay for landing a producer credit.

On top of that, it’s allegedly been written into her contract she’s to travel by private jet, which will make the promotional trail all that much easier.

And MBB doesn’t even look set to stop there, following speculation that she’ll be embarking on a music career after she turns 16.

We’re exhausted just thinking about it.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shrugs off tutorial backlash as she makes beauty career headway at WWD Beauty Inc Awards

MORE: Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown give us hope for the future as teens honoured by PETA





