millennials-are-finding-mindfulness-in-lego 

For many adults Lego is something painfully stepped on or sucked up the hoover after being scattered by playing children.

But millennials are seeking mindfulness in the miniature bricks, and building models to escape the troubles of modern life.

Acting “like yoga”, the simple plastic blocks have offered a barrier between Lego fans and the relentless pressures of screens, social media, and stress.

Those involved in the adult building scene even refer to the period of their life without the originally Scandinavian playthings, usually beginning at the end of childhood, as their personal “dark age”.

Groups and shops have sprung up across the country catering for those who have rediscovered the colourful blocks, and felt the meditative benefits of building.

“They find peace of mind,” said Richard Carter, known as Bricks McGee, who runs Lego workshops across the UK.

“Especially now with the awareness of mental health. Mindfulness comes with building something.

“I think that’s the appeal for the adult fans, it’s time to switch off. You don’t have to be glued to a screen.”

The company itself appears to have recognised the potential new market that millennials offer.

Lego launched adverts on social media in 2018 showing a young woman who finds peace through the bricks instead of yoga.