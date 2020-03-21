miley-cyrus’s-instagram-series-is-what-you-need-to-stay-positive

If you’ve binged everything there is to binge and your screen time is all the time, the last thing you might want is another show to add to your list, but Miley Cyrus’s new Instagram Live series, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, will make slipping the blue-light glasses on worth it.

Cyrus is streaming for a good reason. Through the show, she’s “bringing light to a dark time, staying positive and overcoming stress during this pandemic,” according to a statement. Since many people are stuck at home, Cyrus and her famous pals are giving people a way to stay connected in social isolation. The show’s on at 11: 30 a.m. PST, Monday-Friday.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Past guests include fellow Disney alumnae Demi Lovato, who spoke about confidence and body image, and Rita Ora, who, in keeping with her latest release, “How to Be Lonely,” talked about loneliness. Jeremy Scott came to talk fashion and even Amy Schumer made an appearance. Cyrus’s afternoon chats (which get archived to YouTube in case you can’t catch the live-streams) will offer “escapism, optimism, advice, tips, mental, and physical wellness.” That’s not overreaching, either, with a Pilates workout on the schedule and an appearance by celeb therapist Dr. Daniel Amen. And as for that escapism, how about a dash of Love Is Blind? Yeah, even Cyrus isn’t immune to Netflix’s guilty pleasures. The show’s contestants Lauren and Cameron have also virtually appeared on the show.

Next week’s lineup is: Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Rickey Thompson, Emily Osmet from Hannah Montana, and family members Tish and Noah Cyrus.