miley-cyrus-was-understandably-mortified-listening-to-cory-simpson’s-poetry-about-her

The idea of having your partner write poetry dedicated to you seems great — until it actually happens. Case in point: Miley Cyrus had Cody Simpson on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, and understandably got super flustered when he recited a piece from his book, Prince Neptune, that he said was inspired by her.

Coincidentally, Simpson’s poetry collection comes out next week (and also coincidentally, fellow poet Lili Reinhart was also a guest on the show). Cyrus even gave her beau a warning, saying that Reinhart’s poetry made her feel “weird,” but he was undeterred.

“Did you see where Lili was reading her poetry, and I got all weird because I’m not good with mush?” she said before Simpson’s recitation.

“Yeah, well, you’re going to get even weirder now,” Simpson said. “Guys, so basically I’ve got one of the poems in this book is about Miley. I’m going to read it for you right now. All right.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Blew Reese Witherspoon’s Mind with a Hannah Montana Fact

He started reading, saying, “In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other — ” before Cyrus interjected, visibly flustered.

“BABE,” she interrupted. Simpson continued and Cyrus interrupted again, saying, “I’m freaked! I’m the most beautiful?”

“You’re the most beautiful, babe,” he said. Cue the awws, but also this all seemed much more romantic when we were all watching Romeo + Juliet and listening to Leonardo DiCaprio talk to Claire Danes in iambic pentameter.